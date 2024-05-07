West Nile Fever Alert In Three Kerala Districts, 10 Cases Reported

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (IANS) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday said an alert has been issued after West Nile fever was reported from three districts in the state, and authorities directed to ensure the eradication of mosquito breeding spots.

Case of West Nile cases have been reported from the Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur districts of the state but there need be no reason for any worry as things are all under control, she said.

"At the review meeting held to discuss this issue, authorities have been directed to ensure mosquitoes are eradicated at the source. Steps have been taken to ensure that the pre-monsoon cleaning drive is strengthened," said George.

The Minister said there is no need to worry about West Nile fever as it's not fatal as compared to Japanese Encephalitis, but caution has to be there as it causes fever and headaches. Affected people should ensure they get medical attention.

Spread by Culex mosquitoes, West Nile fever was first detected in 1937 in Uganda and in Kerala, the first case surfaced in 2011.

A total of 10 people tested positive for West Nile fever now, of which five of them have already been cured, while the others are under treatment. "Since there are no vaccines or medicines for this, the only way is prevention and for that, mosquitoes should be eradicated," said George.