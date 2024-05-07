Six Counting Machines And 12 Hours: ₹36.75 Crore Cash Seized In Jharkhand's Ranchi 10 Key Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Following the significant cash seizure of over ₹36 crore in Ranchi, Jharkhand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Sanjiv Lal, personal secretary to state rural development minister Alamgir Alam, and Lal's maid Jahangir Alam.

They were presented before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, which remanded them to six days of ED custody Read: ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam's secretaryHere are 10 key pointsMassive cash recoveryOn Monday, the ED raided the premises of both Sanjiv Lal and his domestic help Alamgir Alam in premises in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Following that a total seizure of cash was recorded at ₹35.23 crore raidsContinuing its action, the ED carried out fresh searches at five locations in Ranchi on Tuesday, and seized around ₹1.5 crore from a contractor identified as Rajiv Kumar Singh cash haulOf the seized cash, ₹32.20 crore were recovered from a flat in the Jharkhand capital where Jahangir Alam was residing and about ₹3 crore from another location that included ₹10.05 lakh from Lal's place.

Also Read: SC tells Arvind Kejriwal: 'If granted interim bail, we don't want you to perform official duties' -10 key pointsTremendous taskAccording to News18, it took probe agency almost 12 hours and six counting machines to complete the counting process. The report also said that an official communication between the ED and the state government was also recovered with the stash of the cash remandOn Tuesday morning, the duo was produced in a special PMLA court and has been sent to ED remand for six days speaksThe ED told the court that Jharkhand Minister's secretary collected commission on tenders on behalf of \"some influential people\".'Top to bottom involved in nexus'ED also claimed that officials of rural development department, from \"top to bottom\", were involved in an alleged illegal cash payment nexus distances himselfAlamgir Alam, 70, has distanced himself from the activities of Lal and said that the secretary had earlier served with other ministers of the state government too's remand paper says\"It is ascertained that Sanjeev Lal takes care of the collection of commission on behalf of some influential persons and plays a pivotal role in managing the tenders and collection of commission from engineers.\"Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal received funding for...: BJP says 'it is no secret' that Delhi CM has links to Khalistani sympathisersPoliticians involved?The probe agency also said that names of \"senior bureaucrats and politicians\" have emerged in the case and this is being investigated February 2023, ED arrested Virendra K Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand Rural Development Department in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in implementation of some schemes was arrested

based on a Jharkhand Police anti-corruption branch (Jamshedpur) case and a March 2023 FIR filed by the economic offences wing of the Delhi Police.

