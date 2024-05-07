Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will see scattered clouds, becomes partly cloudy at times with chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain at places associated with strong wind and poor visibility at times.

Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds, becomes partly cloudy at times with chance of scattered rain maybe thundery at times, the reported added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea at times.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly - southwesterly at a speed of 6 to 16 knot, gusting to 25 knot with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 6 to 16 knot, gusting to 25 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 4 to 8 km/ 2 km or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 km/ 3 km or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 8 feet with thundery rain.

MENAFN07052024000067011011ID1108181679