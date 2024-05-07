(MENAFN- Pressat) New to Packline Materials Handling, the new stainless mixing bowl handling attachment was designed in response to a customer enquiry in the food processing industry to lift and forward tilt mixing bowls of processed meat in a clean room environment, minimising operator manual handling. Constructed from stainless steel, this handling solution is suitable for clean room high care environments such as those found in the food, drinks, pharmaceutical and medical industries.

This bespoke bowl tipper was designed to suit a specific bowl but can be tailored to lift and forward tip a wide range of different types of mixing bowls used in the food processing industries.

The attachment securely holds the bowls by the handles by means of a latch mechanism.

The lifting attachment features four latches located on the attachment arms to securely grip the mixing bowl for transportation and controlled forward tipping for emptying of the contents. In addition, the latch mechanism enables easy and safe loading and unloading of the mixing bowl minimising operator manual handling.

The electric forward tipping action enables easy and controlled emptying of the ingredients into a hopper.

The raising and lowering actions of the Bowl Tipping Attachment are made by a battery powered mechanism which is operated by simple 'up and down' buttons that are located ergonomically on the machine's handlebars. Ease of operation is further enhanced with a slow start feature that provides the operator with precise and accurate positioning when docking, loading and un-loading.

This lifter is suitable for the food industry and other hygienic applications.

The attachment is backed up by a full bespoke design service ensuring the right solution can be made to suit most applications and requirements.

All Packline attachments are fully interchangeable and can be easily fixed or removed from any model of 'Compac' lifting machine that is fitted with the quick release system.

Specifications:

Lift capacity: 100kg (220lbs)

Maximum Lift Height: 2167mm (85 inches)

The attachment has been designed to provide strength, durability as well as improved wear resistance and enhanced ease of use which provides a simple and safe action.

This handling solution is suitable for the food and drinks industry and other hygienic applications.

This stainless-steel lifting machine is suitable for use in the following industries:



Food

Drinks and Beverages

Dairy

Pharmaceutical

Medical

Chemical

FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) Printing and Labeling

The purpose-designed compact framework, positioning of handlebars and addition of an optional remote-control device provide improved manoeuvrability and ease of use for the operator.

The small footprint makes this handling equipment highly manoeuvrable and a natural choice for today's narrow production lines and demanding lifting requirements.

For further information on this lifter, or the full range of lifting and handling equipment, please contact Packline Materials Handling.

Packline Ltd

Unit 28

Newtown Business Park

Ringwood Road

Poole, Dorset

BH12 3LL, UK





For a full list of worldwide distributors please visit Packline's website.