Lee Kum Kee Partners With HCSA Community Services To Support And Help Aspiring Individuals To Enter The Culinary World

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Lee Kum Kee aims to equip these individuals with the professional skills and knowledge to pursue careers in the F&B industry SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2024 - Lee Kum Kee, a global name in Asian sauces and condiments, proudly announces its partnership with HCSA Community Services. The collaboration serves as a key sponsorship for HCSA Academy, supporting its culinary training programmes and on-ground training to nurture future talents.









Chef John See and the fellow trainees at FHA 2024

HCSA Academy, a flagship initiative of HCSA Community Services, is dedicated to empowering aspiring individuals and families. The Academy provides its trainees with valuable skills training, which in turn enhancing their competency to secure employment in the F&B industry. In collaboration with Lee Kum Kee, the Academy aims to not only instil hope and create a promising future for these individuals but also provide them with a real-world experience in a dynamic and fast-paced working environment through the programme.



In conjunction with the partnership, Lee Kum Kee invited two trainees from HCSA Academy to join its booth at FHA - Food & Beverage 2024 from 23 April to 26 April. During the event, the trainees had the opportunity to work with Chef John See, the veteran Singaporean chef and food consultant, in ingredients preparation, cooking demonstrations and serving delectable treats to FHA visitors. Over the course of the 4-day event, approximately 60,000 visitors had the opportunity to witness the trainees in action and indulge in the brand's offerings.



This collaborative effort highlights Lee Kum Kee's unwavering commitment to constant entrepreneurship and sustainable business development. Guided by its corporate core value of "Si Li Ji Ren" (思利及人) which translates to "Considering Others' Interests", Lee Kum Kee has become a pillar of support for motivated individuals seeking a fresh start in life.



"We are excited to partner with HCSA to continue making a positive impact on the community we serve," said Lillian Wong , the Associate Business Director of Lee Kum Kee Singapore . "Through this initiative, we aim to empower individuals with valuable culinary skills and provide opportunities for personal and professional growth, while putting our core values into practice."



"We are grateful for the support and partnership of Lee Kum Kee," said Sony Haq , Head of Academy at HCSA Academy . "Together, we can create meaningful change and provide hope for a brighter future for less fortunate individuals in our country."



Driven by their shared commitment to community upliftment and empowerment, Lee Kum Kee and HCSA Community Services began their collaborative effort in 2023, providing care packages to 220 families filled with Lee Kum Kee sauces during the festive seasons.



Lee Kum Kee has a strong commitment to social responsibility and has collaborated with various charitable organisations. In Singapore, Lee Kum Kee has collaborated with Project Dignity and Willing Hearts to extend support to those in need. With the mission of "Promoting Chinese Culinary Culture Worldwide", the company works hand in hand with top culinary schools around the world and offers global culinary immersion programmes to contribute to the sustainable development of the food industry by nurturing culinary talents.



For more information about Lee Kum Kee and HCSA Academy, please visit href="" lkk/e and HCSA Academy at hcsaacademy .







