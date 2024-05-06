Train Line Between Brig And Domodossola Interrupted

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The train line between Brig in canton Valais, and Domodossola in Italy was further interrupted on Monday following a train derailment the previous day. Replacement buses are travelling between Preglia and Domodossola, the regional transport company BLS informed the Keystone-SDA news agency.

On Sunday, a BLS train travelling towards Valais derailed approximately 15 kilometres from the Swiss border. There were 150 people on board. No-one was injured in the accident.

The accident was caused by boulders on the tracks near Preglia, outside Domodossola. A train travelling from the opposite direction to Domodossola was stopped in time.

The Simplon line is mainly used by tourists at weekends, while many cross-border commuters use the line during the week.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

