Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Where Will PM Modi Cast His Vote? All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad during the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday (May 7). The school has been designated as a polling booth, with preparations for polling arrangements currently underway.

On Sunday, in a bid to promote voter awareness, a 'Run for Vote' marathon was organised in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The event, part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) drive, aimed to encourage youth participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Ashok B Patel, Joint CEO of SVEEP, stressed the importance of youth engagement and said, "Today, 'Run for Vote' marathon was organized to create awareness among youth to cast their votes on May 7 for the Lok Sabha Elections."

Gujarat's significant role in the elections is evident, with the BJP having swept all 26 seats in both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, the Congress, in alliance with the AAP, will contest from 24 seats in Gujarat, with the AAP contesting in Bhavnagar and Bharuch constituencies.

Voting for 25 out of 26 seats in Gujarat is scheduled to take place in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. Notably, there will be no voting in Surat as BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed last week.

This decision followed the rejection of Congress' Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination and the withdrawal of other candidates from the contest. The election results for Gujarat and other constituencies will be announced on June 4.

