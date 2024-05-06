'Dalits Fail If Upper Caste Sets Exam': Rahul Gandhi Sparks Fresh Row Over 'Concept Of Merit' In India (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent video featuring Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stirred conversations on social media, as he attempts to explain the intricate dynamics of merit, reservation, and affirmative action through an analogy. In the viral video, the Gandhi scion draws parallels between a Latin American story and the contentious issue of meritocracy.

"Who excels in an exam depends on who is sitting at the top," Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying in the video to a group of individuals.

However, in a controversial statement, the Congress leader also stated, "If you are telling me that Dalits fail the exam set by upper castes, then let's do one thing, let us make the Dalits set the exam paper and tell the upper castes to take the exam."

In the video, Rahul Gandhi introduces the concept of merit by recounting a tale from Latin America.

"In America, just as we have the IITs here, the SAT exam is considered to be prestigious. There, the whites, the blacks and people of Spanish origin take the exam. However, the blacks and the Spanish origin people are not considered to be good at taking the exam. The whites excel at it. However one day, a professor suggested that let the blacks set the paper and whites write the exam. You know what happened? All the whites failed in the exam!"

"Merit depends on who controls the system," the Congress leader added.

The video featuring Rahul Gandhi's analogy has garnered significant attention on social media platform X, with users expressing a wide range of opinions.

"This guy is more dangerous than terrorist When the Leaders should try to unite people he is dividing people on the basis of caste just for votes and he is only dividing Hindus because he is born Muslim and no one can deny that his lineage is Muslim," said one user on X.

Another added, "We may call him Pappu, but he is a dangerous man."

A third user noted, "Rahul Gandhi has now completely adopted the British policy of divide and rule... After all, this policy is what they have inherited. Aayega MODI HI."

"This guy is very desperate to disrupt the Indian social structure," said a fourth X user.