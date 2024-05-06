Football: Indian Senior Women's Team To Play Two Friendlies Against Uzbekistan In Tashkent

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Indian senior women's team will play two friendly matches against Uzbekistan on May 31 and June 4 in Tashkent, during the upcoming FIFA women's international match window, the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) informed on Monday.

Head coach Langam Chaoba Devi on Monday announced a probable list of 30 players, who will join the national team camp to be held in Hyderabad from May 16.

The two-week training camp will be held at Sreenidi Deccan FC's Deccan Arena in Hyderabad. The team will leave for Uzbekistan on May 29.

India were last in action during the Turkish Women's Cup in February, where they finished runners-up to Kosovo in Alanya.

India last faced Uzbekistan in November 2023 at the AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2, which was also held in Tashkent. The hosts won 3-0 on that occasion. India are currently ranked 66th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Uzbekistan are 48th.

M. Satyanarayan, AIFF Acting Secretary General, said,“This is the second international trip during the FIFA match window for the senior women's team this year after the runners-up finish in Turkey. They will take on Uzbekistan, who are ranked much above them, and these two games will be a good learning curve for the Blue Tigresses."

The probables for the Hyderabad camp:

Goalkeepers: Anshika, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Nandini, Payal Ramesh Basude, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Astam Oraon, Hemam Shilky Devi, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Sanju, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Thounaojam Kritina Devi, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Pavithra Murugesan, Sangita Basfore

Forwards: Jyothi, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Manisha, Neha, Pyari Xaxa, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth.