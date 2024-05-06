Meteorology Department Warns Of Thundery Rain, Strong Wind

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6pm on Monday will be hazy at first with scattered clouds, becomes cloudy with blowing dust and chance of rain maybe thundery at places by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain associated with sudden strong wind and poor visibility by night.

Offshore, the weather will be see scattered clouds, becomes cloudy with chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery by night, the report added, warning of thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea by night.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly - southeasterly at a speed of 8 to 18 knot, gusting to 38 knot with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be variable at first, becomes southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 8 to 18 knot, gusting to 40 knot with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 4 to 9 km/ 2 km or less with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 4 to 8 km/ 2 km or less with thundery rain.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, rising to 4 feet with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 3 to 5 feet, rising to 11 feet with thundery rain.

