Leverkusen Crush Frankfurt To Extend Unbeaten Run In Bundesliga

Berlin, May 6 (IANS) Bayer Leverkusen matched Benfica's unbeaten record of 48 games in all competitions with a resounding 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, maintaining their newly minted status as Bundesliga champions.

The match began with Leverkusen quickly establishing control. Granit Xhaka initiated the scoring with a striking long-range shot from 18 meters into the top right corner at the 12-minute mark, leaving Frankfurt's goalkeeper Kevin Trapp unable to respond. Despite creating several more opportunities, Xabi Alonso's side initially struggled to capitalize further.

Frankfurt momentarily found their footing when Fares Chaibi's corner kick set up Hugo Ekitike for a close-range header, leveling the score in the 32nd minute. The home team looked to build momentum, yet their finishing was lacking, with Omar Marmoush missing crucial one-on-one opportunities against Leverkusen's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky towards the end of the first half, reports Xinhua.

Leverkusen regained the lead just before the halftime whistle, with Patrik Schick heading in Adam Hlozek's deflected effort, making it 2-1. The visitors then solidified their advantage in the second half, beginning with Exequiel Palacios converting a penalty awarded for Niels Nkounkou's foul on Nathan Tella.

The scoring didn't stop there, as Jeremie Frimpong and Viktor Boniface both found the net, with Boniface's goal coming from another penalty, sealing the emphatic 5-1 win.

"We got a good result and played very professionally. We started the game well, but after Frankfurt's equalizer we had some weaker minutes. Patrik Schick's goal before the break was very important. In the second half we defended well and were very effective up front," said Leverkusen coach Alonso.

Elsewhere in the Bundesliga, Bochum delivered a surprising 4-3 victory against Union Berlin, intensifying the latter's relegation fears, while Mainz remained in the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw with Heidenheim.