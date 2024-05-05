Ford Fund Rebrands as Ford Philanthropy

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, 1 May, 2024 – Ford Motor Company Fund (Ford Fund), the philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Company, announced today it is renaming itself to ‘Ford Philanthropy. ‘This evolution reflects Ford’s 75-year legacy of driving impact in Ford communities around the world. With $2.3 billion in philanthropic contributions since 1949, together with Ford Motor Company, Ford Philanthropy remains unwavering in its commitment to invest in solutions that address unique community needs.

The strategic rebranding not only reflects a fresh and modern outlook but also underscores Ford’s enduring mission to make the world a better place. While its identity is changing, Ford Philanthropy’s community partners, funding model, network of community centers and focus priorities – applying Ford’s mobility expertise to expand access to essential services, education for the future of work and entrepreneurship – remain the same.

“Giving back has been an integral part of Ford’s history and values since the very beginning,” said Mary Culler, president, Ford Philanthropy. “Our brand refresh honors our rich history and better reflects our core mission of partnering with communities to help move people forward and upward. Whether we’re connecting families with fresh food, helping neighborhoods rebuild after a disaster, or expanding access to careers in mobility, at Ford Philanthropy, we are passionate about working with our local partners and employee volunteers to help build equity and drive progress in Ford communities around the world.”





