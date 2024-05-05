Champions Crowned As Longines Hathab Season Ends

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha-based French rider Cyrine Cherif yesterday clinched the overall Big Tour title as the curtain came down on yet another action-packed Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour season.

At the state-of-the-art Longines Indoor Arena at Al Shaqab, Cherif and her bay mare I'am Moerhoeve's Princess Z C finished fifth in the 14th and final round, but the points earned were enough for the 32-year-old rider to maintain her top spot in the overall Big Tour standings.

At the conclusion of the season, Cherif's points tally stood at 255, six more than her closest rival Mohammed Khalifa Albaker. Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi finished third with 231 points.

Meanwhile, Saeed Hamad Jumaa clinched the overall Medium Tour title after an outstanding season in which he topped the podium on five occasions. That helped him accumulate 250 points in the individual standings, while Hussain Saeed Haidan and Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi finished in second and third positions with 239 and 226 points respectively. Meanwhile, NK Café sealed the Medium Tour Team title scoring 255 points.

Mohammed Dhafi Al Marri topped the Small Tour category with 251 points, while the Amateur Class title was won by Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani who also gained 251 points at the end of the 14-leg series.

In the Future Riders class for 6-12, Muhammad Abdullah Al Marri emerged as champion having 261 points, while, Khaled Jassim Al Suwaidi won the 12-16 class with 246 points.

Maryam Ahmed Al Semaitt claimed the Dressage Level 1 title, achieving 204 points, while Abdullah Khaled Allan Jalandani secured the Level 2 class after accumulating a total of 172 points.

After the final round, Qatar Equestrian Federation President Badr Mohammed Al Darwish, Director of Programs at the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund Ahmed Salem Al Ali, and Director of the Commercial Department at Al Shaqab Ahmed Al Hammadi crowned the champions.

Earlier, in the day's first competition - the Open Class - Faris Saad Al Qahtani guided Hidiene in two flawless routines to come out on top. Al Qahtani and the Al Shaqab-owned 12-year-old mare clocked times of 41.82 and 27.05 in the two phases. Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi came second astride Mira V/D Roshove, while Hamad Towaim Al Marri and his ride Baron Z H came third.

The Big Tour class set the perfect stage for the conclusion of the season, with only four points separating Cherif and Al Baker after the 13th round. However, Khaled Abdulaziz Al Eid won both first and second places in the final round, riding Q Layen and Q Hayen respectively, while Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi and Morocco finished third. Cherif finished fifth astride I'am Moerhoeve's Princess Z, while Al Baker retired giving the French rider advantage.

Commenting after the conclusion of the competition, Longines Hathab Supreme Organizing Committee Chairman Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh Al Thani reflected on the exceptional nature of the season and emphasized the positive impact of the riders' performance on Qatar's representation in international tournaments.

He also highlighted the Qatar Equestrian Tours as a prominent event in the region.

Al Thani remarked on the continual development witnessed in the championship, both technically and organizationally, along with an increasing number of participants across various categories. He noted Hathab as an outstanding platform for riders to enhance their skills.

Furthermore, he announced that preparations for the next year's Hathab Season have already commenced, with more advanced competition, increased financial rewards, and expanded categories set to be introduced.