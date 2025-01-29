Exxonmobil Qatar Celebrates 15 Years Of Exxonmobil Research Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ExxonMobil Qatar has announced the 15th anniversary of ExxonMobil Research Qatar (EMRQ), celebrating a journey of innovation, collaboration, and groundbreaking research.

Established in 2009 at Qatar Science and Park, EMRQ is dedicated to supporting the State of Qatar's strategic goals through research, education outreach, and capacity-building initiatives.

Its efforts are driven by Qatar National Vision 2030's long-term objectives and made possible through close collaboration with key partners like the of Environment and Climate Change, QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG, Qatar University, and others.

In 2023, EMRQ transitioned to a Centre for Nature-based Solutions (NbS). NbS involve using natural systems to solve modern challenges like water conservation and biodiversity loss. The center's focus on NbS is to support the State of Qatar's environmental initiatives to protect and restore ecosystems that address challenges to benefit people and nature.

“Our mission at EMRQ is to advance sustainable solutions by working with nature,” said Dr Easa Al Musleh, EMRQ's Research Director.

“In the past 15 years, the centre supported our stakeholders and local projects to progress research that aims to protect local ecosystems and contribute to Qatar's sustainability goals.

“This work would not have been possible without the support and collaboration of our partners, who share our commitment to advancing environmental solutions. We look forward to continuing this progress together,” he added.

EMRQ focuses on three main research areas: environmental management, water resource management, and geoscience. Its achievements in these areas over the years showcase the centre's strong partnerships and underscore its commitment to supporting Qatar's sustainable future.

“I'm proud that we've made a lasting impact on Qatar's public over the years. Our help toward local efforts to protect Qatar's iconic dugong population and help preserve nature reserves, such as those in Khor Al Udaid, have raised awareness and fostered appreciation for the country's natural heritage,” said Ismail Al Shaikh, EMRQ's Technical Coordinator.

As they mark this milestone, EMRQ's team reflects on their journey and the purpose and impact of their work.

Nayla Al Naema, EMRQ's Environmental Advisor said,“I work in the field of biodiversity, where we leverage all our expertise to support local initiatives aimed to protect Qatar's unique environment so we can take it forward to the next generation,” she added.

Dr. Suhur Saeed, Water Reuse and Management Lead at EMRQ said,“I've been with EMRQ from the start and there's a lot of teamwork and discussions that go with our work at the centre where we use nature as a way of solving our societal challenges.

“NbS offer some of the most effective and sustainable ways to improve water security, and they frequently put forward additional benefits for communities where they are implemented, including improved agriculture and food security.”

The centre is committed to education, empowering scientists and PhD students while inspiring school students to pursue successful careers in research.

“We're not just taking information to the classroom; we're bringing the classroom to experience ecosystems firsthand and be part of the scientific journey,” said Dr Benjamin Jaffe, EMRQ's Environmental and Biodiversity Management Lead.

“The younger generation can make a difference to the environment by understanding the world around them and being engaged, being curious, and inquisitive.

“The beauty of science is that the more you learn the less you know. We want to show young people that science isn't just about labs - it's about real-world solutions,” said Dr PJ Moore, EMRQ's Geoscience Lead.