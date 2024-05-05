90 SP Workers Booked For 'Insulting' Maharana Pratap Statue In Mainpuri

(MENAFN- IANS) Mainpuri (UP), May 5 (IANS) Ninety Samajwadi Party (SP) workers were booked for allegedly insulting the statue of Maharana Pratap in Karhal town.

BJP workers staged a dharma at the statue demanding action against the SP workers.

According to reports, SP workers, on Saturday, had climbed onto the Maharana Pratap statue and attempted to put up their flags.

“They tried to desecrate the statue. The SP workers climbed in with their shoes and even used abusive language,” said Jaiveer Singh, UP minister and BJP candidate in Mainpuri.

The Mainpuri police spokesman said that an FIR had been lodged and efforts were on to identify the miscreants.

“The complaint is also being forwarded to the Election Commission for necessary action,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the SP spokesman said that the allegations against the SP members were fabricated.