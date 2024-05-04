Several Explosions Heard In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Suspilne on Telegram . Read also:
Number of those injured in enemy strike on Kharkiv
rises to six
“A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city,” the report says.
As reported, the Russian military struck again in Kharkiv.
MENAFN04052024000193011044ID1108173926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.