(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

No country should be interested in deploying nuclear weapons inouter space, Azernews reports.

This was stated by John Plummer, Assistant Secretary of Defensefor Space Policy.

"A nuclear explosion in space can have devastating consequences,especially in low-Earth orbit," he noted.

Plum stressed that the United States takes Russia's statementsabout the possibility of deploying such weapons in space veryseriously.

It should be noted that in February of this year, the USgovernment, including at the level of President Joseph Biden,accused Russia of considering the possibility of deploying nuclearweapons in space without providing evidence.