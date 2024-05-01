On Gujarat Foundation Day, BJP’S Kheda Candidate Slams Cong’S Legacy, Nepotism

(MENAFN- IANS) Kheda, May 1 (IANS) On the occasion of Gujarat's 64th Foundation Day, Devusinh Chauhan, the Lok Sabha candidate from Kheda, addressed the Enlightened Citizens' Conference and slammed the Congress.

Reflecting on the state's journey since its establishment in 1960, Chauhan criticised the“historical governance challenges attributed to the Congress party,” which he described as“marred by injustice and nepotism.”

Chauhan highlighted the“substantial progress Gujarat has made over the decades, despite the struggles and political hindrances that have historically plagued the state.”

He emphasised the“transformation seen in both Gujarat and the entire nation, particularly pointing out the changes since 2004, with a specific focus on the years of despondency between 2004 and 2014 under previous administrations.”

The Lok Sabha candidate also discussed the“significance of Gujarat in the global context, noting the state's role in the recent G20 meetings held in Delhi and the broader implications for India on the world stage.”

He mentioned the completion of the Lord Ram temple, which he tied to a broader narrative of cultural resurgence and national pride under the current government.

As the conversation approached the upcoming elections, Chauhan urged the audience to exercise their right to vote, drawing a symbolic parallel to adorning Lord Ram's forehead with a 'tilak'.

He stressed the importance of voting as a pivotal act of civic duty that shapes the nation's future.

Chauhan's political journey in this region began with a victory in the 2014 General Election, where he secured the seat as a BJP candidate.

His continued success was evident in the 2019 elections, where he won with an overwhelming margin of 367,145 votes, obtaining 714,572 votes, which constituted 65 per cent of the vote share.

His closest competitor, Bimal Shah from the Congress, garnered 347,427 votes, representing 31.55 per cent of the votes.

Earlier, Devusinh made headlines for urging the observation of a "no-meat" day in Kheda on January 22 to coincide with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.