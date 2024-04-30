Delhi HC Grants Police Protection To Transgender Candidate For LS Poll Nomination

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has granted police protection to a transgender candidate seeking to file a nomination form for the Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta stressed the importance of equal protection under Article 14 of the Constitution, particularly in the context of participation in the electoral process.

The court noted that any discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity violates the principles of equality before the law enshrined in Article 14.

It noted the state's duty to safeguard and enforce the rights of transgender individuals guaranteed by the Constitution.

The decision came in response to a plea filed by Rajan Singh, who intended to contest the general elections with the support of the Rashtriya Bahujan Congress Party.

Singh alleged a life-threatening attack on April 12, prompting him to request security from the Election Commission (EC) on April 14. However, no response was received.

In the proceedings, the EC counsel said that since the nomination process began on April 29, Singh could apply for security in accordance with the law.

The counsel for the Delhi Police assured that Singh's complaint would be investigated, and the outcome be communicated within two weeks.

Moreover, if Singh required security while filling out the nomination form, it would be provided upon sharing the date and time.

The court disposed of the petition with directions for the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) to ensure necessary security for Singh during the nomination process.

The Station House Officer (SHO) concerned was directed to share his mobile number with Singh for coordination purposes.