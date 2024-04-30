Public Hearing Held At Garabagh Regional DOST Centre

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

In the Garabakh Regional DOST Centre, a public hearing was heldon the topic of "Further increasing the quality of DOST servicesand listening to citizens' suggestions and comments".

Azernews informs, citing the Centre, thatmembers of the Public Council under the Ministry of Labour andSocial Protection of the Population, representatives of civilsociety institutions, as well as specialists and experts, took partin the event organised according to the requirements of the Law ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan on public participation.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of DOST Agency, Seymur Aliyev,informed the event participants about the activity of DOST centres was emphasised that the concept of DOST has created conditionsfor the provision of state social services in our country as a"one-stop shop," operative and based on the principle of citizensatisfaction.

It was noted that more than 2.5 million citizens have benefitedfrom DOST services so far, and the level of citizen satisfactionwith these services is higher than 98 percent. It was brought toattention that the agency received many international awards, andthe application of DOST practice in other countries was encouragedby international organisations.

Later, discussions were held on "Further increasing the qualityof DOST services and listening to citizens' suggestions andcomments". The participants of the event voiced their opinions onthe topic, assessed the current situation, and made newproposals.