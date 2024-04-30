Uttarakhand Forest Fires: Locals Try To Douse Raging Flames As 47 New Fires Raze 78 Hectares Of Land (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uttarakhand continues to grapple with a persistent forest fire challenge, with Monday reporting 47 new incidents across the state. These fires have scorched approximately 78 hectares of forest land, leaving behind a trail of destruction and devastation. Most severely affected is the Kumaon region, where 30 incidents have ravaged an area spanning 51 hectares. Garhwal has also faced the wrath of these infernos, with 16 incidents affecting 25 hectares, while one incident scorched 1.5 hectares of protected forests.

Amidst the chaos and devastation, four individuals have sustained injuries in their valiant efforts to combat the flames. The grim tally of destruction since November 1 of the previous year stands at a staggering 653 fire incidents, gutting 814 hectares of forest cover and inflicting losses worth Rs 16.8 lakh to the state exchequer.

In response to this dire situation, Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Ajay Bhatt, reassured the public of the safety of all tourist destinations, including the popular Nainital. His statement came following a visit to the forests adjacent to the Bhowali range, where he confirmed the government's successful containment of the forest fire within a commendable 36-hour timeframe.

Nainital, a key area in the battle against the flames, received reinforcement as 30 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) members joined forces with the district administration. Meanwhile, the Army, having deployed personnel in Almora and Nainital, recalled them as the situation showed signs of improvement. This coordinated effort underscores the dedication and collaborative spirit of various agencies in tackling this crisis head-on.

Nainital Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chandrashekhar Joshi reiterated the assurance of safety, stating that all fires in the Nainital division, accounting for 28 incidents impacting approximately 33 hectares of woodland, are now effectively contained. Notably, a total of 11 individuals have been charged under the Indian Forest Act in connection with these incidents, emphasizing the seriousness with which authorities are addressing the issue.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a meeting with the administration, issuing directives to combat the fires and providing support to affected areas. He commended the collective efforts of the forest department, NDRF, and the Army, highlighting the crucial role of aerial helicopter interventions in bringing the situation under control.

Nishant Verma, the state forest department's nodal officer for forest fires and disaster management, provided insight into the efforts to tackle intentional fire-setting. Since March 2023, 227 cases have been registered against miscreants for intentionally causing fires in forests, with legal action initiated in 39 cases, including against identified persons.

As Uttarakhand battles this ongoing forest fire crisis, the collective efforts and reassurances from authorities provide a glimmer of hope amidst the destruction. However, the need for sustained vigilance, proactive measures, and public cooperation remains paramount in safeguarding the state's precious natural heritage.