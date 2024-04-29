London-Based Designer Sells 'Pee Stain Denim' Jeans, Netizens Ask, 'Wetting Yourself Is The New Cool?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Fashion or an accident? Pee stained denim jeans are now in market after London-based British-Italian designers Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto introduced their latest creation 'Jordanluca'. The bizarre pair of jeans made its debut at the fall/winter 2023 runway and is now a topic of discussion on social media designer jeans has a dark stain in the groin area, appearing as if you have peed in it. Priced at a whooping $811 (approximately ₹67,6000), the jeans is now available in a lighter wash too for $608 (approximately ₹50,000).Netizens were left horrified with these new pair of jeans with some even questioning if wetting one self is cool now X user asked why anyone would wear these jeans saying,“Why would anybody wear pee stained jeans when they can get perfect fitted jeans with out pee? I don't get it. Wetting yourself is the new cool? Seriously.”“Wow. Now don't be embarrassed...,” another user commented.

One of the users said they would rather buy a normal jeans at Walmart and“stain them myself”.

\"Italian made pee stained jeans are sold out at $600+ a pair. Well, I guess I'll have to buy some American made Wranglers at Walmart and \"stain\" them myself, then sell them on Ebay for $250 a pop,\" the user said user also questioned what is going to be next in the name of fashion.“What the actual hell????? Some jackass designer comes out with pee stained denim jeans and these moron young people pay hundreds of dollars for the privilege???? What's next excrement stained backsides on the jeans? #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder,” the user said in a post on X.

“Would you buy this unique pee stained jeans for $800? These unconventional Jordanluca jeans debuted on the fall/winter 2023 runway! Sporting a distinct dark stain in the groin area that looks like the wearer wet themselves,” another user commented.“Pee Stained Jeans are the latest thing. If you haven't peed your pants, you ain't cool,” a user added of the them joked about how being“homeless” is now cool.“I love how the homeless / vagrant fashion style is now so cool...... jeans with holes in them now we have pee stained jeans,” the X post read.

