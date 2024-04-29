Congress Complains To EC Against BJP, Cites Poll Code 'Violations' In 20 Cases Across States

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The Congress on Monday claimed to have submitted at least 20 complaints against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its star campaigners with the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding necessary action for 'blatant violations' of the Model Code of Conduct.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X and informed that a party delegation comprising Rajiv Shukla, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Supriya Shrinate, and others went to the Election Commission to lodge complaints against the BJP related to poll code violations in different states.

In its slew of complaints, the Congress has accused the BJP of repeated religious pitches during poll campaigns, 'vicious' and 'malicious' statements by the top BJP leaders in Rajasthan, fake news circulation against its poll manifesto, besides alleging EVM tampering and booth capturing in Assam.

In its representation against Yogi Adityanath, the Congress complaint alleges that the UP Chief Minister made false statements about its manifesto.

It said that the Chief Minister falsely claimed that Congress wanted to impose Sharia law, which was aimed at invoking religious sentiments and influencing the elections.

The party also accused Union Minister and top BJP leader Anurag Thakur of making misleading and provocative statements with the intent of giving a false impression that the Congress manifesto was tilted towards a certain community.

Ahead of the third phase of polling on May 7, the election heat seems to be shifting to the poll panel, as earlier in the day, the BJP also lodged a complaint against the grand old party.

A BJP delegation led by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and national spokesperson Anil Baluni lodged a complaint with the EC against the Congress, accusing the party of circulating a fake and morphed video of Home Minister Amit Shah with the purpose of derailing the poll process.