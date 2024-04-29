Veeam Recognizes Top-performing Partners in in Middle East and CIS with 2023 Veeam ProPartner Awards

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 29 April 2024: Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced the winners of the 2023 Veeam ProPartner Awards in Middle East and CIS. These annual awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication of Veeam Value-Added Resellers (VAR) and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners. As a partner-first company, Veeam takes immense pride in acknowledging these partners for their ability to prioritize customer support and leverage the unrivalled capabilities of Veeam's products and related services. These award winners have successfully delivered radical resilience for their customers in today's ever-changing IT landscape, ensuring the enhanced protection and recoverability of diverse workloads, data, and applications.



Kinda Baydoun, Sr. Manager of Channels, Distribution and Alliances - Middle East & CIS at Veeam, said: “Today every single organization runs on data. Protecting that data and ensuring it can be rapidly recovered if something bad happens is becoming a critical priority. According to the findings of the latest Veeam Data Protection Trends Report, 76% of organizations have suffered a cyberattack in the past twelve months. It's a question of when, not if there’s an attack and that underscores the critical need for organizations to ensure they are cyber resilient, either through in-house efforts or with the assistance of specialized third-party support.”

“At Veeam, we firmly believe that cyber resilience is a collaborative endeavor. From the very beginning, the Veeam ProPartner Network has been meticulously designed as a mutually beneficial framework. It grants access to Veeam's exceptional resources within our partner ecosystem, empowering partners to meet the data protection and recovery needs of customers while simultaneously fostering predictable and profitable business growth. We deeply value and appreciate our local ProPartner Network, whose contributions have been instrumental in our shared 2023 achievements. I congratulate this year´s winners who have surpassed themselves and whose commitment and partnership are truly exemplary and inspiring for the entire network.”





MENAFN29042024003749002651ID1108151650