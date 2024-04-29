Oister Global Launches Rs 440 Cr Fund To Boost India’S Consumption-Driven Sector

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Oister Global, which invests in private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds, on Monday announced a Rs 440 crore fund (including Rs 190 crore greenshoe option) to back both established consumption-driven sectors and emerging technology-led innovative sectors.

With disposable incomes growing at 8 per cent in FY24 and 13.3 per cent the year before, a burgeoning middle class is driving India's consumption landscape.

“The new fund is strategically designed to capitalise on India's consumption-driven growth," said Rohit Bhayana, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Oister Global.

In the next two years, Oister aims to infuse Rs 4,500 crore into India's VC/PE ecosystem and plans to launch a private credit fund in the next quarter.

“Oister India Pinnacle Fund is a versatile blend of venture capital, growth equity, and private equity, enabling us to capture value across various stages of a company's lifecycle,” said Bhayana.

