Constructor Capital Unveils Abu Dhabi Office as Part of $1 Billion, 30-Year Success Story

ABU DHABI, April 29, 2024 – The Constructor Capital – a science-based VC fund investing in startups, in software and deep technology founded by entrepreneur Serg Bell has set operations in the Emirates. The fund is part of Constructor Group, a science, education, and technology ecosystem with its main offices in Singapore, Switzerland, Germany and now UAE. The opening ceremony was followed by a networking lunch at Rosewood Hotel this week, joined by a stellar group of public authorities, politicians, Nobel prize winner, entrepreneurs, and partners. Constructor capital core team - Serg Bell, General Partner and Founder, Matthias Winter, Managing Partner, Marie Lepske, VP for Business Development and Chief of Staff, and Vikash Shah, General Partner – were joined by Ahmed Al Zarouni, Vice-President of Investment Corporation Of Dubai (ICD), Andrej Majcen, Co-Founder and CEO, Bitcoin Suisse, Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain; Ammar Jarrar, Associate Director Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, Ashwin Joshi, Director, New York University Abu Dhabi, Khaled W Abou Kassem, CEO and founder of AlGooru, Pasha Ershow, Senior VP APJ & MEA Sales and Global Channel at Acronis, Takuya Kitagawa, president of QuEra, Talgat Kantayev, CEO and co-founder of InvestBanq among other important guests.

This move is especially significant as Constructor deepens its involvement in quantum technology, leveraging UAE’s robust tech ecosystem to drive advancements that will define the future of venture capital and global markets. The expectations are set high, as the fund aims to harness and contribute to the remarkable potential of this dynamic region.

Constructor Capital has a history of founding and scaling companies, especially in the B2B SaaS/Cloud sector, with over $1B in funding secured over 30 years. What differs Constructor Capital from VC funds is that its partners come from entrepreneurship. The group only invests in startups they can run themselves. The team has an unbeatable network of scientists with an average h-index of 88 including 5 Nobel prize winners and has successfully established over 10 companies in the B2B SaaS/Cloud sector.

“We are incredibly excited to open our office here in Abu Dhabi. The Gulf region is fast growing, has a young population and provides an amazing ecosystem for tech companies and funds like ours. This why we decided to double down here and invest significant time and ressources in the region”, says Matthias Winter, Managing Partner of Constructor Capital.

Strategy

Focusing on early-stage startups (Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A) in 3 verticals: Deep Tech, B2B SaaS and EdTech across the globe, Constructor Capital is currently prioritizing on making investments in MENA, Asia, and EU mainly. The fund has made pioneering investments in quantum computing, holding a significant stake in QuEra,(#1 quantum company in the world, expected to attain a valuation of $10B in 5-7 years). In MENA two investments were made in EdTech: Nexford University, in Egypt, and ALGooru, a Saudi Arabia & UAE based startup. "In establishing our new office in Abu Dhabi, we are not just expanding geographically but are investing in a future rich with potential. This step represents our commitment to tapping into the vibrant ecosystem of innovation that thrives here. We anticipate that our presence in UAE will enable us to forge new partnerships and explore opportunities that align with our vision of pioneering change and fostering sustainable growth across the region”, finalizes Winter.

About Constructor Capital

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, and with offices in Bremen, Germany and now Abu Dhabi, and a team of ~15 people (incl. 4 partners: SB, MW, Vikash and Marie), the fund seeks to raise up to $150M. many of them involved in creating unicorns. Constructor Capital team has an unbeatable network of scientists with an average h-index of 88 including 5 Nobel prize winners. Our team has successfully established over 10 companies in the B2B SaaS/Cloud sector. Notably, we have found Parallels (OS Virtualization), Acumatica (ERP solution for SMEs), Acronis (data recovery service), and Virtuozzo (service automation platform). Constructors is also a pioneer in investing in quantum and owns Germany’s largest private university.



