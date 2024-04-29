First Business Visit Of BMA To US Took Place Under Leadership Of CBA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The first business visit of the Banking Mission of Azerbaijan tothe USA was successfully carried out under the leadership of theChairman of the Central Bank, Taleh Kazimov, Azernews reports.

Elchin Isayev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Bank ofBaku" also participated in the visit. The main purpose of thevisit, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA)and the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, is to provide anexchange of experience in the banking and financial sectors, tocontribute to the development of cooperation between financialinstitutions and commercial banks of the two countries.

During the visit, meetings were held with state officials andrepresentatives of US banks, first at the US State Department, andthen at a number of other important institutions.

Presentations were made on various topics, modern solutions forthe banking sector, the application possibilities of artificialintelligence in this field, the establishment of correspondent bankrelations, as well as an exchange of views on important topicsrelated to business, finance, and the banking sector.

The importance of this visit in the further development andstrengthening of economic relations between the two countries wasalso emphasized.

Noted that "Bank of Baku" is one of the leading Azerbaijanibanks with 30 years of activity and provides banking services invarious directions to more than 1 million customers with a networkof 20 branches.