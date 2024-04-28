U.S. Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 28, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phonecall to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

Antony Blinken first conveyed his congratulations on theagreement reached regarding the border delimitation between Armeniaand Azerbaijan, and emphasized that the United States commends it Secretary of State expressed the United States' readiness tocontinue supporting the normalization of relations between Armeniaand Azerbaijan and the advancement of the peace agenda.

The head of state noted that the agreement reached by thedelimitation commission of the two countries was the result of thediscussions held on a bilateral basis in the spirit of dialogue andmutual understanding. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that thecommencement of demarcation works on the border of the twocountries following the delimitation process was a positivestep.

The head of state mentioned that the foreign ministers ofAzerbaijan and Armenia would soon meet in Almaty, as per thesuggestion of the Kazakh side, to continue negotiations on thepeace treaty. Recalling that it was the Republic of Azerbaijan, whowas the initiator of the peace treaty and its underlying fiveprinciples, and stressed that Azerbaijan would continue to spare noefforts to advance the peace agenda and that Azerbaijan had astrong political will in this regard. President Ilham Aliyev notedthat Azerbaijan supports the establishment of an integrated SouthCaucasus regional cooperation model without any dividing lines.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his country'sintention to strengthen bilateral relations between the U.S. andAzerbaijan, noting cooperation in the fields of energy, climate,transport, and COP29. President Ilham Aliyev also emphasizedAzerbaijan's interest in developing bilateral relations with theU.S.

During the telephone conversation, the sides hailed thecooperation between the Azerbaijani and U.S. delegations withinCOP29.

Antony Blinken positively assessed the recent steps taken inAzerbaijan in the field of human rights, expressing his desire fortheir continuity.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment toits human rights obligations and the continuation of democraticreforms in the country.