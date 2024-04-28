Prajwal Revanna, Father Booked For 'Sexual Harassment, Stalking' Complainant Says JDS MP 'Had Vulgar Conversations...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A case of sexual harassment and stalking was filed against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, on Sunday. According to the news agency PTI, the case was registered at Holenarasipur police station in the district based on a complaint by their cook(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who was allegedly involved in the \"obscene video\" case, is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Prajwal's father, HD Revanna, is a former minister.

ALSO READ: Prajwal Revanna 'flees country' amid 'sex video' row: What we know about case involving Deve Gowda's grandsonPrajwal Revanna is an MP from Karnataka's Hassan. He is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Hassan as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He has been pitted against Congress' Shreyas Patel's alleged?As per the PTI report, the complainant reportedly said she is a relative of Revanna's wife Bhavani. She alleged that four months after she started working, Revanna used to sexually harass her further claimed that Revanna's son Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have \"vulgar conversations\" with her also alleged that there's a threat to her life as well as other members of her family the case came to light?Earlier on April 25, the Women's Commission Chairperson requested Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate an SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe after objectionable videos began circulating on social media allegedly involving JD(S) MP Prajwal his decision to set up an SIT to probe the issue, CM Siddaramaiah post on X on Saturday, \"The government has decided to form a special investigation team in connection with Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case. Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted.\"SIT formedThe three-member SIT formed by the Karnataka government will be headed by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh. DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar will be members of the team.

“This case has been registered at Holenarasipur police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 A (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 D, 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman),” news agency ANI reported.(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

