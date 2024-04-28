Measles outbreak in northeastern Nigeria claims lives of 19 children

(MENAFN) A suspected measles outbreak has brought tragedy to Nigeria's northeastern state of Adamawa, where at least 19 children have lost their lives, local authorities confirmed on Saturday. The outbreak has hit the Mubi North local government area particularly hard, affecting over 200 children, as reported by Felix Tangwami, Adamawa's commissioner for health, in a briefing to reporters on Saturday.



Tangwami disclosed that the 19 confirmed fatalities were the result of complications arising from the measles outbreak, prompting an urgent response from health officials to swiftly mobilize medical personnel and essential medications to the affected communities.



In light of the severity of the situation, children with severe infections will be referred to specialized hospitals for advanced care. Tangwami expressed dismay at the reluctance of some parents to vaccinate their children, emphasizing the critical importance of immunization in preventing such outbreaks and protecting vulnerable populations.



Measles, a highly contagious viral infection that primarily affects children under the age of five, spreads rapidly through the air via respiratory droplets expelled during coughing or sneezing. This tragic situation underscores the urgent need for widespread vaccination efforts to prevent further loss of life and curb the spread of the disease.

