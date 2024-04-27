Unstable Weather Torrential Rains Forecast-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 27 (Petra) - The Kingdom is affected on Saturday by a state of atmospheric instability and the weather will be warm almost countrywide, while it will be relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.In the afternoon hours, showers of rain are forecast in the Kingdom's southern areas, which may occur for limited periods and sometimes heavy, accompanied by thunder, the JMD noted.According to its report, the JMD warns of the possibility of torrential rains in the afternoon hours in Jordan's southeastern regions, danger of low horizontal visibility due to dust, especially in the desert regions, and slippery roads in areas that witness rainfall.On Sunday, the weather will be unstable and warm almost nationwide and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. In the afternoon hours, showers will fall for limited periods in separate areas, which may be accompanied by thunder.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit 32 degrees Celsius, dipping to 13C at night, while the port city of Aqaba will see a scorching 36C, sliding to 21C during night hours.