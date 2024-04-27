Popular Tutor Upul Shantha Arrested And Granted Bail

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Popular tutor and author Upul Shantha Sannasgala was arrested and later granted bail.
Sannasgala was arrested for allegedly defrauding an individual of Rs. 1 million.
He was later released on bail by the Welisara Magistrate's Court. (Colombo Gazette)
