Popular Tutor Upul Shantha Arrested And Granted Bail


4/27/2024 1:31:37 AM

Popular tutor and author Upul Shantha Sannasgala was arrested and later granted bail.

Sannasgala was arrested for allegedly defrauding an individual of Rs. 1 million.

He was later released on bail by the Welisara Magistrate's Court. (Colombo Gazette)

