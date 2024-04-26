V. Oruj Thinks Surge In Construction Material Imports With Increased Garabagh Construction

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"Construction activities in Garabagh are expected to increasethe influx of construction materials into the country," Azernewsreports that this was stated by Vuqar Oruj, Chairman of theAzerbaijan Society of Appraisers (ASA).

He noted that infrastructure restoration efforts in Garabagh,along with plans for large-scale constructions, necessitate asignificant supply of construction materials.

According to him, this increased demand will likely impact theprices of construction materials.

"As restoration efforts intensify, the cost of constructionmaterials is expected to rise. This is a natural consequence of theexpanding real estate market. A decrease in the value ofconstruction materials is not typical and may indicate externalmarket interventions or temporary fluctuations. With our landsliberated from occupation and infrastructure restoration underway,there has been a surge in investment and interest in thecountry.

Azerbaijan is experiencing a transformation in its economiclandscape, leading to changes in citizen preferences andlifestyles. The development of the Baku Master Plan and governmentinitiatives are contributing to this shift. The currentdevelopments should be viewed as the result of economic changesshaping the lives of our citizens," V. Oruj added.