Anoushka Shankar To Get Honorary Degree By Oxford University, Calls It ‘Pinch-Me Moment’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Nine-time Grammy-nominated sitarist, producer, and film composer Anoushka Shankar will receive an honorary degree from the University of Oxford and described it as a "pinch-me moment" in her career.

The prestigious recognition is being conferred "in recognition of her outstanding achievements within the music industry" and underscores her profound influence on the global music landscape and her unwavering commitment to bridging cultural divides through her art.

Anoushka said: "This is truly a pinch-me moment in my career; I never even dreamed I might receive an honour such as this, let alone from one of the most prestigious universities in the world. I am deeply grateful to Oxford University for conferring me with an honorary degree.

“I also feel reflective and grateful for all my past teachers who got me to this point. I was fortunate to have had the most precious education in music under the guidance of my father and unbelievable coaching and support in my career aged thirteen onwards from my mother. This is all thanks to them," she added.

Anoushka will be awarded her degree on June 19 at the university's annual Encaenia academic ceremony.