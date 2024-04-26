Kuwait Oil Price Slightly Down Trading At USD 89.36 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price moved slightly down losing ten cents and trading at USD 89.36 per barrel on Thursday vis a vis USD 89.46 pb on Wednesday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Friday. In international markets, futures of the Brent crude oil moved up 99 cents to reach USD 89.01 per barrel and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 76 cents, settling at USD 83.57 a barrel. (end) km

