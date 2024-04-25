(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Mazda Production and Sales Results for March 2024 and for April 2023 through March 2024 HIROSHIMA, Japan, Apr 25, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for March 2024 and for April 2023 through March 2024 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

(1) March 2024

Mazda's domestic production volume in March 2024 decreased 25.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles. [Domestic production of key models in March 2024]

CX-5: 30,182 units (down 12.2% year on year) MAZDA3: 7,980 units (down 23.1%) CX-30: 6,263 units (down 26.6%)



(2) April 2023 through March 2024

Mazda's domestic production volume in the period from April 2023 through March 2024 increased 4.5% year on year despite a increase in the production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production key models in the period from April 2023 through March 2024]

CX-5: 364,198 units (up 4.9% year on year) MAZDA3: 95,796 units (up 19.7%) CX-30: 85,061 units (up 29.1%)



2. Overseas Production

(1) March 2024

Mazda's overseas production volume in March 2024 decreased 5.1% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in March 2024]

CX-30: 12,497 units (down 13.8% year on year) CX-50: 8,942 units (up 108.1%) MAZDA3: 6,877 units (up 0.3%)



(2) April 2023 through March 2024

Mazda's overseas production volume in the period from April 2023 through March 2024 increased 13.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from April 2023 through March 2024]

CX-30: 141,465 units (up 11.8% year on year) MAZDA3: 94,936 units (up 15.6%) CX-50: 84,528 units (up 103.9%)



II. Domestic Sales



(1) March 2024

Mazda's domestic sales volume in March 2024 decreased 33.4% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 3.8% (down 1.7 points year on year), with a 3.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 1.4points) and a 3.6% total market share (down 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in March 2024]

CX-5: 2,295 units (down 47.7% year on year) CX-30: 1,715 units (down 30.5%) MAZDA3: 1,520 units (down 13.3%)



(2) April 2023 through March 2024

Mazda's total domestic sales volume in the period from April 2023 through March 2024 decreased 2.8% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles's registered vehicle market share was 4.2% (down 0.7 points year on year), with a 2.3% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 3.5% total market share (down 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from April 2023 through March 2024]

CX-5: 23,602 units (down 13.4% year on year) MAZDA2: 18,362 units (down 19.8%) CX-30: 15,634 units (down 5.2 %)



III. Exports



(1) March 2024 Mazda's export volume in March 2024 decreased 20.6% year on year due to decreased shipments to North America and other regions.

[Exports of key models in March 2024]

CX-5: 25,542 units (down 10.3% year on year) MAZDA3: 6,574 units (down 21.3%) CX-30: 4,863 units (down 32.3%)



(2) April 2023 through March 2024

Mazda's export volume in the period from April 2023 through March 2024 increased 8.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and North America.

[Exports of key models in the period from April 2023 through March 2024]

CX-5: 338,173 units (up 6.3% year on year) MAZDA3: 83,012 units (up 25.0%) CX-30: 68,087 units (up 43.3%)



IV. Global Sales

(1) March 2024

Mazda's global sales volume in March 2024 decreased 7.7% year on year due to decreased sales in Japan, Europe, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in March 2024]

CX-5: 32,382 units (down 10.5% year on year) CX-30: 24,206 units (up 17.4%) MAZDA3: 16,669 units (up 7.5%)



(2) April 2023 through March 2024

Mazda's global sales volume for April 2023 through March 2024 increased 11.8% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Europe, China, and other regions.

[Global sales of key models in the period from April 2023 through March 2024]

CX-5: 350,339 units (up 1.5% year on year) CX-30: 213,081 units (up 22.7%) MAZDA3: 187,907 units (up 21.1%)



* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.

