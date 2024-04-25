Keheliya Rambukwella Remanded Further

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has been ordered to be remanded further until May 06, 2024 over the alleged import of substandard immunoglobulin vials.

The order was given by the Maligakanda Magistrate's Court when the case was heard again today.

Rambukwella, former Health Ministry Secretary Janaka Chandragupta and 5 others have been in remand over the import of substandard human immunoglobulin vials.

The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Rambukwella in February after recording a statement from him over the allegations.

The former Minister also filed a fundamental rights petition in court challenging his arrest by the CID.

Rambukwella's daughter Chamithri Rambukwella later filed a complaint at the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) over the arrest of her father.

Chamithri Rambukwella said that her father was arrested even before investigations were completed.

She noted that under the Constitution an accused is innocent until proven guilty.

However, she said that her father was arrested even before the investigations were completed. (Colombo Gazette)