Amman Stock Exchange Records Increment In Trading Activity

Amman, Apr. 25 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded trading on Thursday with a 0.28 percent rise, reaching 2,440 points.A total of 5.3 million shares were traded, valued at JD10.5 million, across 2,043 transactions.Among publicly traded companies, 27 experienced an increase in share prices, 13 saw a decrease, and 30 remained stable.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.