Rawinsonde Market Size, Industry Trends 2024-32

The global rawinsonde market size reached US$ 140.7 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 252.2 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2024-2032.



What are Rawinsonde?



A rawinsonde is an instrument that is used to measure upper air observation consisting of an evaluation of the wind speed and direction, pressure, temperature, and relative humidity aloft using a balloon-borne radiosonde tracked by a radar or radio direction finder. It is typically attached to a weather balloon and released into the atmosphere. As the balloon ascends, the rawinsonde collects and transmits data about temperature, humidity, pressure, and sometimes wind speed and direction. This information helps meteorologists create a vertical profile of the atmosphere, which is vital for weather forecasting, research, and aviation purposes.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Rawinsonde industry?



The Rawinsonde market growth is driven by the growing demand for accurate and timely atmospheric data for meteorological research, weather forecasting, and aviation applications. Further, advancements in meteorological instrumentation, sensors, and communication systems enhance the quality and accuracy of atmospheric data collected during balloon ascents. These innovations attract users seeking more advanced and efficient atmospheric data collection tools. Additionally, the aviation sector relies on rawinsonde data for upper air observations, contributing to aviation safety, including accurate information about temperature, pressure, and wind conditions at different altitudes is essential for flight planning and navigation. Overall, the rawinsonde market growth is boosted by technological advancements, global initiatives to enhance weather prediction capabilities, and the increasing importance of atmospheric data for various applications.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Type:



GPS Rawinsonde

Non-GPS Rawinsonde



By Application:



Weather Forecasting

Climate Research

Aviation and Aerospace

Environmental Monitoring

Research and Development



By Component:



Radiosondes

Balloons

Instrumentation

Data Transmission Systems



By End-User:



Meteorological Agencies

Research Institutes

Aviation Industry

Military and Defense

Agriculture and Farming



By Distribution Channel:



Direct Sales

Online Sales

Distributors



By Frequency of Launch:



Regular Launch

Specialized Research Launch



By Data Transmission:



Real-time Transmission

Delayed Transmission



By Data Visualization and Analysis



Software Solutions

Data Processing Tools



By Vertical:



Public Sector

Private Sector



By Budget Allocation:



Government-funded Programs

Privately-funded Initiatives



Segmentation By Region



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Vaisala

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Meteomodem

Météo-France

Radiosonde Technologies, Inc.

InterMet Systems

Geonor, Inc.

GRAW Radiosondes GmbH & Co. KG

Sippican, Inc. (A Lockheed Martin Company)

CNR-IMAA (National Research Council of Italy - Institute for Environmental Monitoring and



