Rawinsonde Market Size, Industry Trends 2024-32

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Rawinsonde Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Rawinsonde Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Rawinsonde Market?
The global rawinsonde market size reached US$ 140.7 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 252.2 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2024-2032.
What are Rawinsonde?
A rawinsonde is an instrument that is used to measure upper air observation consisting of an evaluation of the wind speed and direction, pressure, temperature, and relative humidity aloft using a balloon-borne radiosonde tracked by a radar or radio direction finder. It is typically attached to a weather balloon and released into the atmosphere. As the balloon ascends, the rawinsonde collects and transmits data about temperature, humidity, pressure, and sometimes wind speed and direction. This information helps meteorologists create a vertical profile of the atmosphere, which is vital for weather forecasting, research, and aviation purposes.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Rawinsonde industry?
The Rawinsonde market growth is driven by the growing demand for accurate and timely atmospheric data for meteorological research, weather forecasting, and aviation applications. Further, advancements in meteorological instrumentation, sensors, and communication systems enhance the quality and accuracy of atmospheric data collected during balloon ascents. These innovations attract users seeking more advanced and efficient atmospheric data collection tools. Additionally, the aviation sector relies on rawinsonde data for upper air observations, contributing to aviation safety, including accurate information about temperature, pressure, and wind conditions at different altitudes is essential for flight planning and navigation. Overall, the rawinsonde market growth is boosted by technological advancements, global initiatives to enhance weather prediction capabilities, and the increasing importance of atmospheric data for various applications.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Type:
GPS Rawinsonde
Non-GPS Rawinsonde
By Application:
Weather Forecasting
Climate Research
Aviation and Aerospace
Environmental Monitoring
Research and Development
By Component:
Radiosondes
Balloons
Instrumentation
Data Transmission Systems
By End-User:
Meteorological Agencies
Research Institutes
Aviation Industry
Military and Defense
Agriculture and Farming
By Distribution Channel:
Direct Sales
Online Sales
Distributors
By Frequency of Launch:
Regular Launch
Specialized Research Launch
By Data Transmission:
Real-time Transmission
Delayed Transmission
By Data Visualization and Analysis
Software Solutions
Data Processing Tools
By Vertical:
Public Sector
Private Sector
By Budget Allocation:
Government-funded Programs
Privately-funded Initiatives
Segmentation By Region
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
The U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Vaisala
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Meteomodem
Météo-France
Radiosonde Technologies, Inc.
InterMet Systems
Geonor, Inc.
GRAW Radiosondes GmbH & Co. KG
Sippican, Inc. (A Lockheed Martin Company)
CNR-IMAA (National Research Council of Italy - Institute for Environmental Monitoring and
