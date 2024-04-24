Border Guards Destroy Enemy Observation Post

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Aerial reconnaissance men of the Steel Frontier Offensive Guard Brigade destroyed an enemy command and observation post.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

At the time of the strike, many occupiers were in the building. The enemy's losses are being clarified, the State Border Guard Service noted.

As reported, soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a Murom-M video surveillance system at one of the sections of the Ukrainian-Russian border.