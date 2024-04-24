Amitabh Bachchan Honoured With Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar. Watch

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on Wednesday family and the trust instituted the award in the memory of Lata Mangeshkar after the melody queen, who was the eldest of the five Mangeshkar siblings, died in 2022 following multiple organ failure received the recognition on April 24, the memorial day of Deenanath Mangeshkar, the theatre-music veteran and father of Mangeshkar siblings 81-year-old star, whose career spans over five decades in films and known for movies such as \"Zanjeer\", \"Deewar\", \"Chupke Chupke\", \"Mohabbatein\", and \"Piku\", said he was fortunate to receive the award today READ: Padma awards 2024: Venkaiah Naidu, Mithun Chakraborty, Ram Naik receive prestigious honour from President Droupadi Murmu\"I never really regarded myself worthy of such an award, but Hridyanath (Mangeshkar) ji tried hard so that I come here. He even invited me for this ceremony last year.\"Hridyanath ji, I apologise to you for last time. I had then told you I was unwell. I was healthy but didn't want to come here. This year I had no excuse, so I had to come here,\" Bachchan said in his award acceptance speech.
Singer Usha Mangeshkar, the third eldest Mangeshkar sibling, presented the award to Bachchan. Earlier, veteran singer Asha Bhosle, the second Mangeshkar sibling, was supposed to give away the trophies but gave the event a miss as she is unwell award, known as the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, is given every year to an individual who has made a path-breaking contribution towards the nation, its people and society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was its first recipient, followed by Asha Bhosle in 2023 function was presided over by music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the youngest Mangeshkar sibling.
