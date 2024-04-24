Iran Offers Uzbekistan A Gateway To Persian Gulf Markets Through Bushehr

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Iran Faridun Nasriev met with AhmadMohammadizadeh, the governor of Bushehr province, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues regardingelevating inter-regional cooperation between the two countries to anew level across various sectors, including trade-economic,investment, tourism, and cultural-humanitarian relations.

Ahmad Mohammadizadeh highlighted that the official visit ofUzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tehran in June 2023was a historic event, and the ongoing dialogue between the leadersis an important step in developing cooperation between the twocountries.

Emphasizing the importance of inter-regional collaboration, thegovernor of Bushehr expressed interest in establishingrelationships with regions of Uzbekistan. It was noted that Bushehrhas maritime borders with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates,Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, offering Uzbekistan an opportunity toaccess the markets of these countries via the port in Bushehr. TheIranian side expressed readiness to allocate land for Uzbekistan inthe "Bushehr" free economic zone.

Moreover, the region is a leader in exporting dates and smallshrimp products. In this context, the proposal included organizingreciprocal visits by representatives of the business communities ofboth countries to the regions and arranging joint art exhibitionsto develop mutual trade relations.

The main economic sectors in Bushehr are oil and gas extraction,chemistry, oil refining, agriculture, fisheries, and tourism also hosts the significant port of Bandar Bushehr - thesecond most important port in Iran after Bandar Abbas, and a freeeconomic zone.