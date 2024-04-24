Meeting Discusses Jordan's Enhanced Relief Effort In Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Apr. 24 (Petra) -Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Mohammad Mustafa, on Wednesday discussed with Jordanian Ambassador to Palestine, Issam Bdour, ways to strengthen and coordinate relief and humanitarian effort in all the Palestinian territories.During the meeting held in Mustafa's office in Ramallah, Palestinian PM stressed the importance of continuing joint coordination under directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II and President Mahmoud Abbas.Mustafa also valued the Kingdom's efforts in providing assistance to provide relief to Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and West Bank, referring to the Kingdom's diplomatic efforts in international forums to stop the aggression against Palestinians.The Palestinian premier stressed prioritising relief file in the meeting of Jordanian-Palestinian Joint Higher Committee that is scheduled to be held soon in Amman.In this regard, he noted the meeting should focus on enhancing trade exchange and discussing all emerging issues in the Palestinian territories, primarily joint effort to stop war of genocide on Gaza Strip and speed of sustainability and delivery of relief aid for all Gaza areas under the government's emergency response plan at all levels.The PM thanked Jordanian ambassador for the Royal benefaction to provide 15,000 tonnes of grain allocated to help Palestinian farmers in various areas of the West Bank, and previous aid convoys sent to families in Gaza.For his part, Badour stressed Palestinian cause enjoys top priority in Jordan, indicating that the "Kingdom will spare no effort" to achieve the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.