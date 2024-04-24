Independent Review Commission Says UNRWA Adheres To The Humanitarian Principle Of Neutrality

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) NEW YORK / AMMAN / PNN /

UNRWA welcomed the findings and recommendations of the independent review on the Agency's adherence to the humanitarian principle of neutrality.

“UNRWA is firmly dedicated to applying UN values and humanitarian principles. The recommendations in this report will further strengthen our efforts and response during one of the most difficult moments in the history of the Palestinian people.,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini reacting to the report.

“The report confirms that UNRWA has established – over many years - policies, mechanisms and procedures to ensure compliance with the principle of neutrality. The report confirms that the Agency has systems to address allegations of neutrality breaches, including through disciplinary sanctions.

It also confirms that between 2022 and 2024, the Agency reviewed all external allegations and opened investigations when evidence of misconduct was present," he said.



“Safeguarding the neutrality of the Agency is central to our ability to continue saving lives and contributing to the human development of Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip as it faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, and in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan," said UNRWA Commissioner-General.

“The report recognizes the complexity of UNRWA's mandate within a highly political context.

It makes a series of recommendations that the Agency commits to act upon, namely in the areas relating to engagement with donors, governance, management and internal oversight, neutrality of staff and installations, education, staff unions and enhanced cooperation with UN Agencies."



“UNRWA commits to working on expanding internal oversight and engaging with partners, including donors, host countries and other UN agencies in constructive ways towards the common goal of increasing impact and adherence to humanitarian principles," he added.

he stressed that UNRWA will continue to strive towards providing equitable and quality education, regularly reviewing and improving the content of its education program to ensure that it adheres to values that contribute to peace, tolerance and human rights.

“UNRWA is developing an action plan, with a timeline and budget to take forward the report's recommendations. Implementing some of the recommendations will require extensive engagement with staff and partners, including member states, hosts and donor countries. The Agency looks forward to cooperating with all concerned stakeholders to implement the recommendations," he concluded.