Shenzhen's Inbound Tourism Market Thrives, Accommodation Industry Seizes New Opportunities

The inbound tourism market in Shenzhen is booming, and the accommodation industry is embracing new development opportunities. According to statistics, in the first quarter of 2024, Shenzhen received 177,400 overnight foreign visitors, an increase of 196.2% compared to the same period last year.







Recently, from various channels, it has been reported that various types of unique accommodation resources in Shenzhen have been further opened to inbound tourists. Various parties have upgraded registration systems and updated service offerings. Shenzhen has achieved almost complete coverage of POS machines accepting foreign cards in three-star hotels and above. Several star-rated hotels are also actively negotiating with banks to install self-service foreign currency exchange devices. Starting this month, inbound tourists will have more diverse options when it comes to staying in star-rated hotels, boutique hotels, and homestays, providing them with convenient accommodation choices in Shenzhen.

Frequent Business, Trade, and Cultural Exchanges

Star Hotels Attract a Plethora of Guests

Frequent business, trade, and cultural exchanges have attracted a large number of guests to star-rated hotels. In mid-April, the Hong Kong International Innovation and Technology Expo and the Canton Fair were held successively, making Shenzhen, as a physical center, a transit hub for domestic and foreign businessmen.







“Last week, two German guests traveled from Guangzhou to Hong Kong by plane. They booked our hotel during their visit to Shenzhen to meet clients. When they got off the car, they didn't have enough cash to pay for the taxi fare. We assisted them in using WeChat to bind their credit card and completed the payment immediately,” said Ms. Wu, Director of Room Division at the Futian Crown Holiday Hotel. Due to its proximity to the Luohu Port, the hotel frequently receives business travelers from around the world, and their experience in serving foreign guests is extensive.

Since April 1st, the Futian Crown Holiday Hotel has officially implemented a guest registration system that is directly connected to the entry and exit system. Each employee has their own dedicated account, and after scanning the traveler's passport, they can directly enter and upload the corresponding information, improving the efficiency of check-in procedures while ensuring the security of guest information.







On April 20th, the Grinko Boys' Choir, a Russian national treasure-level choir with a history of over 500 years, performed their fifth concert in Shenzhen at the Shangri-La Hotel. On stage, they not only presented several classic Russian songs but also collaborated with the Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra Children's Choir to perform the finale,“Jasmine Flower,” showcasing the friendship between China and Russia and bringing a high-level audiovisual feast to the people of Shenzhen. During their stay in Shenzhen, they also had the opportunity to explore the city.“The cuisine in Shenzhen is top-notch. Not only do they have traditional Asian and European dishes, but I also had the chance to taste Guangdong morning tea for the first time. It was an extraordinary experience,” commented Lurkin Petr, a baritone in the choir.

In addition, during the recent 29th Volvo China Open held in Shenzhen, over a hundred domestic and foreign players stayed at the Shenzhen Zhonghai Kaili Hotel. The hotel's general manager, Lv Shanshan, revealed,“In order to provide a more convenient consumption environment for foreign guests, the hotel has submitted a proposal to install self-service foreign currency exchange devices, and we have already had in-depth discussions with a commercial bank. The devices are expected to be in place by the end of this month.” Furthermore, the hotel provides bilingual dining, entertainment, and recreational guides for foreign guests. It includes information about various places around the hotel, helps guests plan their itineraries, and assists in arranging transportation and booking tickets, ensuring that their journey in Shenzhen is efficient and comfortable.

Coastal Homestay Registration Procedures Improved

More Accommodation Options for Inbound Tourists

Walter, a business traveler from Germany, recently completed an important business negotiation in Nanshan District, Shenzhen. He particularly wanted to experience the coastal scenery of Shenzhen amidst his busy work schedule, so he chose a coastal homestay in Dapeng.“I often shuttle through tall buildings in my daily life, and this time I wanted to experience the coastal lifestyle in Shenzhen.”







Shenzhen has further opened up its accommodation resources to inbound tourists, providing convenience for business and travel enthusiasts like Walter and bringing business opportunities to unique homestays. Recently, several homestay owners in Dapeng Jiaochangwei received notifications: once foreign guests check-in, homestay owners can register guest information through the tourism system, and local police officers can also assist with registration on-site.

Although Shenzhen did not previously specify that inbound tourists must stay in hotels or inns with foreign-related qualifications, there were still certain obstacles in the accommodation registration process for homestays, small boutique hotels, and budget accommodations due to equipment and other limitations. Sometimes it was necessary to accompany foreign guests to the local police station for registration. With the further opening of accommodation resources, inbound tourists now have a wider range of choices for staying in Shenzhen, with a more convenient registration process and more opportunities to experience local accommodation resources with unique characteristics.

Huang Xiayan, Secretary-General of the Dapeng Homestay Association, told reporters that to facilitate the registration of inbound tourists, the registration system for Dapeng homestays has achieved full coverage, and everyone is actively learning and adapting to the new procedures.“Previously, foreign tourists who came to our place usually returned to the city on the same day after playing on the beach. In the future, we can provide them with more local cultural and tourism activities, attracting them to stay in our homestays.”

Asian tourists are the mainstream

Language proficiency is not limited to English alone

“Improving language skills is the most direct challenge for us.” A boutique hotel manager told reporters that receiving foreign tourists also places higher demands on homestay operators. For homestays and hotels that truly have the ability to accommodate foreign guests, front desk staff must first have basic English communication skills. Secondly, the restaurant menu should be bilingual in Chinese and English, and there should also be an English version of instructions and information within the accommodation facilities.“Based on our experience in accommodating foreigners in our homestay, many foreign guests like to try Chinese cuisine, but at the same time, we also provide customized services based on their dietary preferences.”

In contrast, the foreign language services provided by star-rated hotels are no longer limited to English. Due to proximity and cultural affinity, over 95% of foreign tourists coming to Shenzhen are from Asia, especially Southeast Asia, which has become the main source of visitors to Shenzhen. Faced with“non-English speaking” tourists, several hotels have recruited staff proficient in lesser-known languages.







For example, the recently reopened Shenzhen Jiatu Seaview Hotel organized the recruitment of foreign talents to enhance its ability to serve foreign tourists. A management trainee from Russia has been hired and will provide bilingual services in English and Russian. At the Shenzhen Zhonghai Kaili Hotel, where Manoj, an Indian employee who has worked for ten years, is still shuttling between the hotel lobby and guest rooms every day. Shenzhen Shangri-La Hotel has service staff who can speak Thai, Malay, and other lesser-known languages. They wear corresponding national flags on their uniforms, making it easier for foreign guests in need to find the right person for assistance.

Guests gather in Shenzhen and feel at home. During the visit, the reporter found that Shenzhen has a diverse range of hotel accommodation services throughout the city. From high-end luxury to comfortable economy, various chain brand hotels, business hotels, tourist homestays, youth hostels, and serviced apartments are scattered throughout the city. Whether it is for business trips or leisure sightseeing, one can find a suitable place to rest. Each hotel is dedicated to creating a friendly and comfortable accommodation service system, welcoming the arrival of tourists from home and abroad.