Round Table Meeting With Youth Held Within COP29 And Green Vision For Azerbaijan Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

A meeting of foreign experts with the youth was held at the ADAUniversity under the international forum on "COP29 and Green Visionfor Azerbaijan" jointly organized by the Youth Foundation of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, ADA University and Azerbaijani Students andAlumni Platform (ASAP), Azernews reports.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, Chairman of the StateCommittee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan FuadMuradov and acting director of the Youth Fund of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Gadir Khalilov attended in the meeting.

Opening the event, Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-Rector of ADAUniversity, stated that the COP29 event to be held in Baku will notbe just a meeting to discuss environmental problems but also asignificant global forum where important steps will be takentogether to solve the issues in the mentioned field.

During the interactive discussion, which involved 64 expertsfrom 30 countries, the capabilities of Azerbaijan to collaboratewith other countries and global organizations in developing robustmethods for addressing current ecological problems werehighlighted. It was noted that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan reflectsthe country's active role in targeting climate change andsupporting global initiatives aimed at promoting green practices fact that Azerbaijan is a participant of the United NationsFramework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the ParisAgreement demonstrates its commitment to combating climatechange.

In the continuation of the meeting, young participants sharedtheir views with international experts on the general attitude ofyouth towards climate issues, initiatives in this direction, theimpact of the current geopolitical situation and the developmentdynamics of trends related to the environment with new generationinnovations, and addressed their questions to the experts.