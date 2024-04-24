Green Economy Sector Faces Challenges, Achievements In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 24 (Petra) - Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) report for the first quarter of 2024 highlighted challenges facing the green economy sector.The relocation of the landfill from Shobak to Ma'an delayed progress in solid waste management in southern Jordan, necessitating a fresh environmental study.Delays in purchasing sorting stations were due to uncertainties in customs and tax procedures and shipping issues during regional turmoils like the Gaza war. Procedural hurdles also impacted agreements for environmentally sound waste management and mercury reduction projects.Amendments to the national environmental awareness plan caused delays in waste reduction initiatives. The rehabilitation project for the Al-Sha'air conversion station faced procedural delays awaiting clarification of bid details.Despite challenges, achievements in the green economy sector were notable. The operational guide for the Shobak solid waste conversion station's dry waste re-sorting line was finalized. Strategic planning for marketing re-sorting line products was completed, with progress on constructing the line's hangar at the Shobak transfer station.Advancements in waste recycling included a study on demolition waste and agreements with environmental associations for waste separation. Efforts to store spent electric and hybrid car batteries and solar cells began.In sustainable air conditioning and refrigeration, 90 technicians were trained, with ongoing work on a national cooling plan.