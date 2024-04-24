               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Meeting Between Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Kyrgyzstan Commenced In Limited Format


4/24/2024 5:30:39 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s meetingwith President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov in a limitedformat has begun, Azernews reports.

To be updated...

