Palm Sunday, Easter Holidays Announced For Christians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - To mark Palm Sunday, April 1 will be a holiday for Christians in the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported Wednesday holidays will be held on April 8 and 9.
A Cabinet decision taken on April 3, 2012 placed Palm Sunday and Easter as official holidays for Christians at ministries, government departments and public institutions, as well as Christians in schools and universities.
