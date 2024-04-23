JKP Announces 10 Lakh Reward For Tip-Off On Attacker

The reward has been announced for the terrorist identified as Abu Hamza for his involvement in terror activities, including the heinous killing of Mohd Razaq in Kunda village of Rajouri on Monday, a police official said.

Search Operation Intensified

Search operation has been intensified in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir to track down the terrorists involved in the killing of a man belonging to the Gujjar community, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the victim, Mohammad Razaq (40), came out of a mosque in his village Kunda Top under the Thanamandi police station area. Razaq's brother, Mohammad Tahir Choudhary, is a soldier in the Territorial Army, police said.

While Razaq succumbed to his injuries, Choudhary escaped unhurt, they said.

The police, army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) soon after the incident and intensified the searches in the area with the support of sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance to track down the terrorists, they said.

According to the officials, Tahir could have been the target but his brother got shot.

Vehicles are being thoroughly checked, and people are being subjected to frisking at various checkpoints in the district, they added.

A criminal case has been registered in FIR under sections 302 (murder), 120A (conspiracy to commit an offence), 121B (waging war or attempting to wage war against the Government of India), 122 (collecting arms with the intention of waging war against Government of India), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), the Arms Act, and sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at the Thanamandi Police Station, officials said.

Razaq's father, Mohammad Akbar was also killed by terrorists 19 years ago in the same village. Akbar worked in the Social Welfare Department, and Razaq was given a job by the government on compassionate grounds in the same department, they said.

Meanwhile, the security forces busted a terrorist hideout in the village of Azmatabad in Rajouri district last week. They recovered eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), two wireless sets, and some ammunition, officials said.

Rajouri and Poonch districts have witnessed targeted attacks by terrorists on the army and civilians in the past few years, they added.

Terror Module Member Held In Punjab



The Punjab Police has arrested a member of a terror module who was allegedly being handled by Pakistan-based operatives, officials said on Tuesday.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said preliminary investigations reveal that the accused was tasked to carry out target killings in Jammu and Kashmir to create fear and unrest.

Pakistan-based operatives were allegedly handling the accused, the DGP said.

“Acting swiftly in an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence (of Punjab Police) #Jalandhar averts target killings planned by cross-border operatives. One member of the terror module arrested with a #Chinese pistol and cartridges,” Yadav wrote in a post on X.

According to a Punjab Police statement, the arrested accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Picho of Udho Nangal village in Amritsar.

Police teams have also recovered one .30-bore automatic Chinese pistol along with a magazine and four live cartridges from his possession, it said.

The statement quoting DGP Yadav said that acting swiftly on intelligence inputs, Punjab police teams from Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar laid a special 'naka' (check barrier) in the area of Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, and arrested the accused after recovering the sophisticated automatic pistol from his possession.

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, Navjot Singh Mahal said that the accused has received money in his bank account via Dubai and procured the pistol along with ammunition from Samba in J&K.

A case was registered on Monday under relevant sections of the IPC and under the Arms Act at State Special Operations Cell police station in Amritsar, he said, adding further investigations are going on.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now